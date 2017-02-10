Undocumented migrants arrested; Kelly...

Undocumented migrants arrested; Kelly denies 'rounding up'

15 hrs ago

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Friday night the United States has not been "rounding anyone up," after immigration authorities acknowledged arrests of undocumented migrants across the country this week. "They're not rounding anyone up," Kelly said at the San Ysidro Port of Entry between San Diego and Tijuana.

Chicago, IL

