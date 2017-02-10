U.S. man, Mexican woman found murdered in Acapulco apartment
An American man and a Mexican woman were found murdered in an apartment in the resort city of Acapulco, authorities in the southwestern state of Guerrero said on Friday. The bodies of Stanley Enders, 70, and Nora Valdez, 65, bore marks of having been strangled when they were discovered in the Condesa residential area in the city's main bay, the office of the state's attorney general said.
