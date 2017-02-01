U.S. Embassy in Mexico Urgently Needs Security to Protect from Possible Terrorism
There is "unusual and compelling urgency" for the United States government to hire security companies to protect U.S. personnel working at our embassy in Mexico City. The State Dept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|1 hr
|spud
|83
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|3 hr
|Autistic mormon
|289
|Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or...
|5 hr
|occurox
|2
|Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers
|6 hr
|L Morales
|9
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|Tue
|Yidfellas v USA
|3
|El Paso, Juarez know what happens when a wall d...
|Mon
|Barron T
|12
|Trump's Immigration Crackdown Will Backfire
|Jan 28
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC