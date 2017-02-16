Two men found tied to bridge in Reynosa
In a rare occurrence, two men found beaten and tied to a bridge Tuesday in the Mexican border city of Reynosa turned out to be alive. Reynosa and other border cities wracked by drug turf battles have seen the lifeless bodies of drug gang victims hung by their necks from bridges.
