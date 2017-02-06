Trump's Trade War Rhetoric Sends Warnings to Post-Election Bulls
That's the warning coming from a rising cohort of erstwhile Trump bulls who've gone weak in the knees as the president turns his sights on allies from Mexico to Japan and Australia. It isn't enough, they say, that the post-election rally that added more than $3.5 trillion to global equities and sent high-yield debt to the best start to a year since 2012 has stalled.
