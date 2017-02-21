To Ease Tension, U.S. Officials Head to Mexico
Signs that read in Spanish "No more wars," "No more deportations" and "No racism" hang from a fence in front of the U.S Embassy in Mexico City, Jan. 20, 2017. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly are in Mexico today for the start of a two day visit with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|35 min
|Concha Pena
|578
|Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il...
|13 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|Tue
|America First
|54
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Tue
|Economic
|5
|As U.S.-Mexico border cities celebrate unity, w...
|Mon
|spytheweb
|2
|They were brought to America as kids - then sen...
|Feb 20
|MAGA2016
|2
|Lawyers for 'dreamer' seek his release at Frida...
|Feb 20
|anonymous
|26
