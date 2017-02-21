To Ease Tension, U.S. Officials Head ...

To Ease Tension, U.S. Officials Head to Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WNYC-AM New York

Signs that read in Spanish "No more wars," "No more deportations" and "No racism" hang from a fence in front of the U.S Embassy in Mexico City, Jan. 20, 2017. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly are in Mexico today for the start of a two day visit with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 35 min Concha Pena 578
News Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il... 13 hr tomin cali 1
News The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16) Tue America First 54
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) Tue Economic 5
News As U.S.-Mexico border cities celebrate unity, w... Mon spytheweb 2
News They were brought to America as kids - then sen... Feb 20 MAGA2016 2
News Lawyers for 'dreamer' seek his release at Frida... Feb 20 anonymous 26
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,520 • Total comments across all topics: 279,074,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC