To Ease Tension, U.S. Officials Head to Mexico

Signs that read in Spanish "No more wars," "No more deportations" and "No racism" hang from a fence in front of the U.S Embassy in Mexico City, Jan. 20, 2017. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly are in Mexico today for the start of a two day visit with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

