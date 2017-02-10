Thousands march in Mexico to demand respect, reject Trump10 min ago

Thousands march in Mexico to demand r...

Thousands march in Mexico to demand respect, reject Trump

About 20,000 people have staged a march through Mexico City demanding respect for their country and its migrants in the face of perceived hostility from the administration of US President Donald Trump. Many marchers dressed in white, and carried Mexican flags, as a sign of unity and the non-political nature of the march.

Chicago, IL

