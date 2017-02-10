This Compton Stand Makes the Most Legit Mexican Hot Dogs in LA

Alejandro Zamorano starts his day with a suit and tie at his day job, as owner and tax preparer for the Multitax Group in Paramount, which offers a variety of tax services to the Latino community, but as tax season kicks into high gear, Zamorano has an unusual tax tip: Sonoran hot dogs. For the last 6 months, the Multitax team, including Miguel Castillo, Alexandro's partner at the tax service, have been rolling out a classic, stylish cart in the afternoons, serving a variety of Sonoran hot dogs in semi-sweet, split wheat buns imported from Hermosillo, Sonora.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.