The subversive pleasure of Gael Garcia Bernal's scoundrel in 'You're Killing Me Susana'

Gael Garca Bernal is the most charming of actors, and one of the pleasures of his satisfying "You're Killing Me Susana" is watching him display that quality in a decidedly subversive way. Directed by Roberto Sneider as an engaging romantic comedy with some serious things on its mind, "Susana" is not only a fine showcase for Bernal's talent but it also combines tones and textures in an unexpected and involving way.

