The subversive pleasure of Gael Garcia Bernal's scoundrel in 'You're Killing Me Susana'
Gael Garca Bernal is the most charming of actors, and one of the pleasures of his satisfying "You're Killing Me Susana" is watching him display that quality in a decidedly subversive way. Directed by Roberto Sneider as an engaging romantic comedy with some serious things on its mind, "Susana" is not only a fine showcase for Bernal's talent but it also combines tones and textures in an unexpected and involving way.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration Officers Raid Six Arkansas Restaurants (Dec '07)
|14 hr
|Mr Escobar
|12
|Migrants Stranded at Mexican Border Weigh Optio...
|Wed
|tomin cali
|3
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|Wed
|jim crow Efune
|528
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|Feb 14
|factsdontmatteran...
|51
|Mexicans march against Trump, corruption in hom...
|Feb 14
|tomin cali
|4
|Thousands of Mexicans March to Denounce Trump's...
|Feb 13
|Wildchild
|1
|The Wall Will Stop More Than Illegal Immigration
|Feb 12
|davy
|4
