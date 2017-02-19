The Mexican caves that could hold clu...

The Mexican caves that could hold clues to alien life

Lifeforms that have been living inside crystals for up to 60,000 years have been revived by Nasa, raising hopes that alien organisms could be found in extreme environments on other planets.

