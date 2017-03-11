The Latest: Border expert says Trump gives Mexico an opening
A Mexican expert in border security says Mexico should follow up on President Donald Trump's mention of immigration reform during his address to the U.S. Congress. Jose Maria Ramos Garcia at the College of the Northern Border in Tijuana cites Trump's mention of a merit-based immigration reform.
