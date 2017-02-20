The 15 worst cities for rush hour tra...

The 15 worst cities for rush hour traffic

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

TomTom tracked a years-worth of traffic in 390 cities across 48 countries ranking cities with the most severe evening rush hour traffic. The only American city in the top 15 is Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) 1 hr Economic 5
News As U.S.-Mexico border cities celebrate unity, w... 16 hr spytheweb 2
News The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16) 20 hr MAGA2016 52
News They were brought to America as kids - then sen... 21 hr MAGA2016 2
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... Mon Yeah 570
News Lawyers for 'dreamer' seek his release at Frida... Mon anonymous 26
News Hundreds form "human wall" in Trump protest Sun Bloodonhishands 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,289 • Total comments across all topics: 279,042,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC