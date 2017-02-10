Tarasco's Chef/Owner Opens Kahlo's Me...

Tarasco's Chef/Owner Opens Kahlo's Mexican Restaurant in Westwood

For more than a decade, Tarasco's New Latino Cuisine has drawn vegetarians and carnivores alike to 470 South Federal Boulevard. Now diners in search of lighter, healthier options have another choice: Noe Bermudez, the chef/owner of Tarasco's, just opened Kahlo's at 450 South Newton Street in the Westwood neighborhood.

