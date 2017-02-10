Tarasco's Chef/Owner Opens Kahlo's Mexican Restaurant in Westwood
For more than a decade, Tarasco's New Latino Cuisine has drawn vegetarians and carnivores alike to 470 South Federal Boulevard. Now diners in search of lighter, healthier options have another choice: Noe Bermudez, the chef/owner of Tarasco's, just opened Kahlo's at 450 South Newton Street in the Westwood neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|3 hr
|And
|519
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|9 hr
|factsdontmatteran...
|51
|Mexicans march against Trump, corruption in hom...
|11 hr
|tomin cali
|4
|Thousands of Mexicans March to Denounce Trump's...
|Mon
|Wildchild
|1
|The Wall Will Stop More Than Illegal Immigration
|Sun
|davy
|4
|Mexico demands respect from Trump with huge mar...
|Sun
|Wildchild
|2
|Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after un...
|Feb 12
|B legal no deport...
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC