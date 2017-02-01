TABLE-Analysts raise inflation foreca...

TABLE-Analysts raise inflation forecast for Mexico, lower growth outlook

Wednesday

MEXICO CITY, Feb 1 Analysts raised their expectations for inflation and lowered growth estimates for Mexico this year, a Mexican central bank survey showed on Wednesday. The central bank, which targets inflation of 3 percent with a one percentage point tolerance zone each side, raised its main interest rate five times last year to prop up the weak peso.

Chicago, IL

