TABLE-Analysts raise inflation forecast for Mexico, lower growth outlook
MEXICO CITY, Feb 1 Analysts raised their expectations for inflation and lowered growth estimates for Mexico this year, a Mexican central bank survey showed on Wednesday. The central bank, which targets inflation of 3 percent with a one percentage point tolerance zone each side, raised its main interest rate five times last year to prop up the weak peso.
