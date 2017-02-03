Syrian students fleeing war find home...

Syrian students fleeing war find home in Mexico amidst Trump ban

12 hrs ago

Mexicans gather at the capital's international airport to welcome a Syrian student arriving in the country to complete her studies after fleeing war. A home welcoming away from home for a Syrian south of the U.S. border.

Chicago, IL

