Spring break alternative: A road trip in southeast Mexico
In this December 2016 photo, pink flamingos are seen in the waters of the Celestun biosphere park near Yucatan, where small boats can take tourists to about a hundred yards away from the colorful birds. A road trip through southeast Mexico, from Cancun through Campeche to Yucatan, offers a fun and sunny itinerary that includes beaches, Mayan sites and regional food specialties.
