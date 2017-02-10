Spring break alternative: A road trip in southeast Mexico
Pink flamingos are seen in the waters of the Celestun biosphere park near Yucatan, where small boats can take tourists to about a hundred yards away from the colorful birds. A road trip through southeast Mexico, from Cancun through Campeche to Yucatan, offers a fun and sunny itinerary including beaches, Mayan sites and regional food specialties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deported mom in spotlight of Trump crackdown de...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|4
|Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel'
|4 hr
|True Judgment
|13
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|17 hr
|You guys
|461
|Analysis: U.S.-Mexican border wall not guarante...
|Thu
|tomin cali
|2
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Thu
|burrrrpo
|16
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|Feb 7
|o see the light
|101
|San Diego, Tijuana mayors extol virtues of cros...
|Feb 7
|spud
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC