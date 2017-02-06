Spring break alternative: A road trip...

Spring break alternative: A road trip in southeast Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

A road trip across southeast Mexico offered the perfect antidote to winter: sun, beaches, yummy food, great drinks and amazing sights, from a colonial old town to ancient Mayan structures. Best of all, the longest stretch of driving was just five hours from Playa del Carmen on the Caribbean to Campeche on Mexico's Gulf Coast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 43 min STFU 388
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... 2 hr spocko 97
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Sun Robin 15
News Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or... Feb 4 jadooxtv 3
News Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers Feb 3 Fire the bums 9
News U.S., Mexican officials meet in Mexico, discuss... Feb 1 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... Jan 31 Yidfellas v USA 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,587 • Total comments across all topics: 278,614,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC