Sinaloa Cartel member 'La Gallina' arrested on murder charges

Mexican security forces recaptured Roberto "La Gallina" Najera Gutierrez, an operative for Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's Sinaloa Cartel for allegedly killing two women. Operatives from the Sinaloa state Attorney General's Office with the support from the Yucatan state Attorney General's Office arrested Najera Gutierre in the Yucatan city of Merida and transported him to Mexico City, Proceso reported.

Chicago, IL

