Shootouts in Mexico show Trump's drug cartel fight will be tough
Since Mexico's top drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was extradited to a U.S. jail, gunfights in broad daylight have rocked his home state of Sinaloa in a power struggle that is a reminder of how hard it is to crush the country's drug cartels. U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order aimed at dismantling the cartels his spokesman called "a clear and present danger."
