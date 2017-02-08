Searches in Germany, Britain focused ...

Searches in Germany, Britain focused on Islamist suspects: prosecutor

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

German authorities searched homes and other properties in the German state of North-Rhine Westphalia and Britain on Wednesday to gather evidence about two suspects believed to have supported the Islamist group "Jabhat al-Nusra," the chief federal prosecutor's office said. "The two suspects are believed to have supported the foreign terrorist group JAN for several years," the office said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

