Searches in Germany, Britain focused on Islamist suspects: prosecutor
German authorities searched homes and other properties in the German state of North-Rhine Westphalia and Britain on Wednesday to gather evidence about two suspects believed to have supported the Islamist group "Jabhat al-Nusra," the chief federal prosecutor's office said. "The two suspects are believed to have supported the foreign terrorist group JAN for several years," the office said in a statement.
