San Diego, Tijuana mayors extol virtues of cross-border ties

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, left, and Tijuana, Mexico, Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum discuss the benefits of cross-border ties at a news conference at San Diego City Hall, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. The mayors of the largest metropolitan area on the U.S.-Mexico border called for stronger binational ties, striking a sharp contrast with U.S. President Donald Trump's calls to build a wall and renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.