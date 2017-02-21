Safety Vision Announces Latin American Expansion with Safety Vision Mexico
Safety Vision Mexico will become the newest subsidiary of Safety Vision Latin America, SRL, already providing recording systems and collision avoidance cameras to fleets in Panama, Nicaragua and other territories. Plans for the new location include an office with service and executive personnel in Monterrey, while the main attraction will be an office and warehouse in Mexico City.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|2 hr
|America First
|54
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|Economic
|5
|As U.S.-Mexico border cities celebrate unity, w...
|21 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|They were brought to America as kids - then sen...
|Mon
|MAGA2016
|2
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|Mon
|Yeah
|570
|Lawyers for 'dreamer' seek his release at Frida...
|Mon
|anonymous
|26
|Hundreds form "human wall" in Trump protest
|Feb 19
|Bloodonhishands
|4
