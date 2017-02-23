REVEALED: Democrats Behind Mexico Cit...

REVEALED: Democrats Behind Mexico City Demonstration Against Tillerson

An official arm of the Democratic party is behind a planned demonstration against Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday outside the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City. The Mexico chapter of Democrats Abroad - "the official Democratic Party arm for the millions of Americans living outside the United States," according to the group's website - is organizing the demonstration against Tillerson, who arrived in the Mexican capital on Wednesday.

