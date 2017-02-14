Retail CEOs to Meet with Trump in Bid to Kill U.S. Border Tax
United States President Donald Trump prepares to sign three Executive Orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, January 23, 2017. These concerned the withdrawal of the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership , a US Government hiring freeze for all departments but the military, and "Mexico City" which bans federal funding of abortions overseas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration Officers Raid Six Arkansas Restaurants (Dec '07)
|8 hr
|Mr Escobar
|12
|Migrants Stranded at Mexican Border Weigh Optio...
|Wed
|tomin cali
|3
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|Wed
|jim crow Efune
|528
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|Feb 14
|factsdontmatteran...
|51
|Mexicans march against Trump, corruption in hom...
|Feb 14
|tomin cali
|4
|Thousands of Mexicans March to Denounce Trump's...
|Feb 13
|Wildchild
|1
|The Wall Will Stop More Than Illegal Immigration
|Feb 12
|davy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC