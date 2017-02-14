Retail CEOs to Meet with Trump in Bid...

Retail CEOs to Meet with Trump in Bid to Kill U.S. Border Tax

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Fox News

United States President Donald Trump prepares to sign three Executive Orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, January 23, 2017. These concerned the withdrawal of the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership , a US Government hiring freeze for all departments but the military, and "Mexico City" which bans federal funding of abortions overseas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigration Officers Raid Six Arkansas Restaurants (Dec '07) 8 hr Mr Escobar 12
News Migrants Stranded at Mexican Border Weigh Optio... Wed tomin cali 3
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... Wed jim crow Efune 528
News The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16) Feb 14 factsdontmatteran... 51
News Mexicans march against Trump, corruption in hom... Feb 14 tomin cali 4
News Thousands of Mexicans March to Denounce Trump's... Feb 13 Wildchild 1
News The Wall Will Stop More Than Illegal Immigration Feb 12 davy 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,529 • Total comments across all topics: 278,923,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC