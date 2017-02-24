Police: Man who fled to Mexico in 2006 is cold case murder suspect
Felipe Vianney Hernandez Tellez in 2000 booking photo and Sunny Sudweeks in a high school yearbook photo. A Mexican who fled the U.S. a decade ago has been identified as the suspect in the 1997 cold case killing of a 26-year-old Southern Californian woman, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If a bullet can cross the border into Mexico, s...
|1 hr
|Copout
|14
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|6 hr
|RoxLo
|596
|Mexico warns US it will refuse non-Mexican depo...
|9 hr
|Retribution
|2
|Homeland Security chief: No use of military for...
|16 hr
|TRUMP LOSING CONTROL
|2
|US, Mexico at odds over deportation as top offi...
|Thu
|Tnt
|20
|Homeland Security chief: No use of military for...
|Thu
|Wildchild
|2
|Mexicans in Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso,...
|Wed
|Quirky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC