Photos: Maurice Hooker Dominates Cristobal Cruz in Mexico
Super lightweight contender Maurice "Mighty Mo" Hooker returned to the ring in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico - and won a ten round unanimous decision over former champion Cristobal Cruz . The scores were 100-90, 99-91, 99-91.
