Patriotism, Not Nationalism

Patriotism, Not Nationalism

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Townhall

National Review has sparked an important debate about nationalism. As someone who has been accused throughout her life of excessive love of country , I feel a bit awkward rebutting anything that travels under the name "Love of Country."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawyers for 'dreamer' seek his release at Frida... 2 hr anonymous 6
News US gov't: Arrested Seattle 'dreamer' admitted g... 2 hr Dee Dee Dee 3
News Migrants Stranded at Mexican Border Weigh Optio... 5 hr Righty 4
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 6 hr Go Blue Forever 530
News Despite gov't claims, 'Dreamer' lawyers say gan... 13 hr Geezer 1
News Immigration Officers Raid Six Arkansas Restaurants (Dec '07) Thu Mr Escobar 12
News The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16) Feb 14 factsdontmatteran... 51
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,880 • Total comments across all topics: 278,945,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC