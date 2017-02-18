Northern Mexico shootouts kill 14 all...

Northern Mexico shootouts kill 14 alleged gang members

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

A series of clashes between the Mexican army and armed gangs in the border city of Reynosa left 14 alleged gang members dead and one soldier injured on Friday, according to local press reports. The daily "El Manana de Reynosa" reported that army troops engaged in two shoot-outs in the neighborhoods of Fuentes Seccion Lomas and Villa Esmeralda, across the U.S. border from McAllen, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 2 min huntcoyotes 541
News US gov't: Arrested Seattle 'dreamer' admitted g... 7 hr Shady Lady 4
News Biologists find weird cave life that may be 50,... 8 hr Parden Pard 4
News Lawyers for 'dreamer' seek his release at Frida... 10 hr Retribution 15
News Migrants Stranded at Mexican Border Weigh Optio... 21 hr Righty 4
News Despite gov't claims, 'Dreamer' lawyers say gan... Thu Geezer 1
News Immigration Officers Raid Six Arkansas Restaurants (Dec '07) Thu Mr Escobar 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,481 • Total comments across all topics: 278,963,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC