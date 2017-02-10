No facts or figures, but Trump reassu...

No facts or figures, but Trump reassures Mexico border wall costs to go down

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Big News Network.com

Our eNewspaper network was founded in 2002 to provide stand-alone digital news sites tailored for the most searched-for locations for news. With a traditional newspaper format, more than 100 sites were established each with a newspaper-type name to cover the highest-ranked regions, countries, cities and states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big News Network.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Wall Will Stop More Than Illegal Immigration 1 hr davy 4
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 2 hr Battle Tested 491
News Mexico demands respect from Trump with huge mar... 3 hr Wildchild 2
News The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16) 4 hr Mikey 48
News Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after un... 7 hr B legal no deport... 10
News With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08) 11 hr America First 180
News Deported mom in spotlight of Trump crackdown de... 16 hr Wildchild 27
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,474 • Total comments across all topics: 278,809,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC