Nissan says Mexico plant going ahead despite Trump warnings
Nissan said Thursday it is pressing ahead with plans for a new plant in Mexico, despite US President Donald Trump rapping rival Toyota over a factory in the Latin American country. Nissan and Daimler broke ground in 2015 on the facility in Aguascalientes in central Mexico, saying they would invest around $1.0 billion on a factory that would make vehicles for their Infiniti and Mercedes-Benz brands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|2 hr
|Battle Tested
|458
|Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel'
|7 hr
|American Independent
|8
|Analysis: U.S.-Mexican border wall not guarante...
|8 hr
|tomin cali
|2
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|17 hr
|burrrrpo
|16
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|Feb 7
|o see the light
|101
|San Diego, Tijuana mayors extol virtues of cros...
|Feb 7
|spud
|2
|Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or...
|Feb 4
|jadooxtv
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC