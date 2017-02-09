Nissan says Mexico plant going ahead ...

Nissan says Mexico plant going ahead despite Trump warnings

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Nissan said Thursday it is pressing ahead with plans for a new plant in Mexico, despite US President Donald Trump rapping rival Toyota over a factory in the Latin American country. Nissan and Daimler broke ground in 2015 on the facility in Aguascalientes in central Mexico, saying they would invest around $1.0 billion on a factory that would make vehicles for their Infiniti and Mercedes-Benz brands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 2 hr Battle Tested 458
News Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel' 7 hr American Independent 8
News Analysis: U.S.-Mexican border wall not guarante... 8 hr tomin cali 2
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) 17 hr burrrrpo 16
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... Feb 7 o see the light 101
News San Diego, Tijuana mayors extol virtues of cros... Feb 7 spud 2
News Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or... Feb 4 jadooxtv 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,552 • Total comments across all topics: 278,720,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC