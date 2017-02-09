Nissan says Mexico plant going ahead despite Trump warnings

Nissan said Thursday it is pressing ahead with plans for a new plant in Mexico, despite US President Donald Trump rapping rival Toyota over a factory in the Latin American country. Nissan and Daimler broke ground in 2015 on the facility in Aguascalientes in central Mexico, saying they would invest around $1.0 billion on a factory that would make vehicles for their Infiniti and Mercedes-Benz brands.

