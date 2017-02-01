New Mexico AG joins with water users ...

New Mexico AG joins with water users in Rio Grande fight

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Children with plastic bags covering their shoes walk across the U.S. - Mexico border on the Rio Grande to meet with relatives, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Saturday, Jan 28, 2017. Hundreds of people from Ciudad Juarez gathered along the U.S.-Mexico border to reunite with relatives from El Paso, Texas, for a few precious minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 6 hr Le Jimbo 298
News Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers 7 hr New sheriff 8
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... 10 hr Go Blue Forever 93
News U.S., Mexican officials meet in Mexico, discuss... Wed ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or... Wed occurox 2
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... Jan 31 Yidfellas v USA 3
News El Paso, Juarez know what happens when a wall d... Jan 30 Barron T 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,027 • Total comments across all topics: 278,500,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC