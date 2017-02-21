Nearly half of Mexicans think 'El Chapo' Guzman shouldn't have...
Nearly half of Mexicans don't think their government should've sent Sinaloa cartel kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to the US, and more than 60% think the Mexican government should've held on to him for negotiations with President Donald Trump. The poll, conducted two days after Guzman was sent north on Jan. 19, queried 400 Mexicans about the kingpin's extradition, with a margin of error of 4.9%.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexico is deliberately aiding illegal aliens | ... (Jul '14)
|7 hr
|Eduardo
|23
|Mexico warns US it will refuse non-Mexican depo...
|10 hr
|PoliciaFederal
|3
|US, Mexico at odds over deportation as top offi...
|10 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|21
|If a bullet can cross the border into Mexico, s...
|17 hr
|ja ja ja
|18
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|22 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|597
|In border meeting, Sid Miller suggests distance...
|22 hr
|Bush Lied People ...
|1
|Homeland Security chief: No use of military for...
|Fri
|TRUMP LOSING CONTROL
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC