Nearly half of Mexicans think 'El Chapo' Guzman shouldn't have...

2 hrs ago

Nearly half of Mexicans don't think their government should've sent Sinaloa cartel kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to the US, and more than 60% think the Mexican government should've held on to him for negotiations with President Donald Trump. The poll, conducted two days after Guzman was sent north on Jan. 19, queried 400 Mexicans about the kingpin's extradition, with a margin of error of 4.9%.

