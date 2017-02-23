Moments after he was deported, a Mexican man jumped to his death off...
Guadalupe Olivas Valencia was surrounded by cars and surveillance cameras as he made his last, desperate attempt to cross the border from Tijuana, Mexico into the U.S. on Monday. Passing through the car lanes of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, the busiest land border crossing in the Western Hemisphere, his odds of making it past immigration authorities were slim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US, Mexico at odds over deportation as top offi...
|1 hr
|Tnt
|20
|Homeland Security chief: No use of military for...
|1 hr
|Wildchild
|2
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|13 hr
|Battle Tested
|582
|Mexicans in Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso,...
|Wed
|Quirky
|1
|Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il...
|Wed
|tomin cali
|1
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|Feb 21
|America First
|54
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Feb 21
|Economic
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC