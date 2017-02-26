Migrants Stranded at Mexican Border W...

Migrants Stranded at Mexican Border Weigh Options: Stay There or Keep Trying for U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Big News Network.com

Julio Malvoisin, 28, spends his days sitting under a bridge near the Tijuana-San Ysidro port of entry, on Mexico's northwestern border with the United States. That's where some Mexicans deported from the U.S., along with Haitian migrants waiting to enter the neighboring country, gather in this city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big News Network.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 7 hr jim crow Efune 528
News The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16) Tue factsdontmatteran... 51
News Mexicans march against Trump, corruption in hom... Tue tomin cali 4
News Thousands of Mexicans March to Denounce Trump's... Feb 13 Wildchild 1
News The Wall Will Stop More Than Illegal Immigration Feb 12 davy 4
News Mexico demands respect from Trump with huge mar... Feb 12 Wildchild 2
News Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after un... Feb 12 B legal no deport... 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,868 • Total comments across all topics: 278,895,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC