Migrants Stranded at Mexican Border Weigh Options: Stay There or Keep Trying for U.S.
Julio Malvoisin, 28, spends his days sitting under a bridge near the Tijuana-San Ysidro port of entry, on Mexico's northwestern border with the United States. That's where some Mexicans deported from the U.S., along with Haitian migrants waiting to enter the neighboring country, gather in this city.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|7 hr
|jim crow Efune
|528
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|Tue
|factsdontmatteran...
|51
|Mexicans march against Trump, corruption in hom...
|Tue
|tomin cali
|4
|Thousands of Mexicans March to Denounce Trump's...
|Feb 13
|Wildchild
|1
|The Wall Will Stop More Than Illegal Immigration
|Feb 12
|davy
|4
|Mexico demands respect from Trump with huge mar...
|Feb 12
|Wildchild
|2
|Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after un...
|Feb 12
|B legal no deport...
|10
