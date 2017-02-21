Mexico's Pemex inks hydrogen refinery...

Mexico's Pemex inks hydrogen refinery venture with France's Air Liquide

Feb 23 Mexico's Pemex will partner with France's Air Liquide SA to operate an existing hydrogen plant and build a second one at its Tula refinery, the Mexican state-owned oil company said in a statement on Thursday. The 20-year joint venture partnership marks the first time Petroleos Mexicanos, or Pemex as it is better known, has inked a deal to cede some operations of its aging domestic refineries.

Chicago, IL

