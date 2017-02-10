Mexico's Nissan Tsuru Goes Out In A B...

Mexico's Nissan Tsuru Goes Out In A Blaze Of Perfect Deathtrap Glory

Green-and-white Volkswagen Beetles are no longer a familiar sight on Mexico City's roads, and very soon, the Nissan Tsuru -the Mexican-market, early 1990s Sentra that has survived into the age of Twitter fights and organic bacon boutiques because of its cheapness and practicality-will be gone as well. It's just not safe anymore, unfortunately.

