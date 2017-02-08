Mexico's biggest fear right now is not Donald Trump, it's gas prices
Mexicans are protesting by the thousands, looting and even forcing the U.S. to temporarily close the border. But their rallying cry isn't against President Donald Trump and his threats against Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|30 min
|burrrrpo
|16
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|1 hr
|I have
|446
|Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel'
|4 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|Tue
|o see the light
|101
|San Diego, Tijuana mayors extol virtues of cros...
|Tue
|spud
|2
|Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or...
|Feb 4
|jadooxtv
|3
|Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers
|Feb 3
|Fire the bums
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC