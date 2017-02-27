Mexico will only stay in NAFTA if it suits it: Minister

A defiant Mexico said on Tuesday it would only stay in NAFTA if it suited it and rejected the imposition of any tariffs or quotas when renegotiating the trade deal U.S President Donald Trump wants to recast to benefit the United States. FILE PHOTO - Trucks cross the border from Mexico into the U.S. in Nogales, Arizona, U.S. on January 31, 2017.

