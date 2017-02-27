Mexico will only stay in NAFTA if it suits it: Minister
A defiant Mexico said on Tuesday it would only stay in NAFTA if it suited it and rejected the imposition of any tariffs or quotas when renegotiating the trade deal U.S President Donald Trump wants to recast to benefit the United States. FILE PHOTO - Trucks cross the border from Mexico into the U.S. in Nogales, Arizona, U.S. on January 31, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Rules Could Make Undocumented Immigrants Hi...
|Mon
|Agents of Corruption
|6
|Mexico warns US it will refuse non-Mexican depo...
|Mon
|slick willie expl...
|6
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|Sun
|Drain
|598
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Feb 26
|Ecoo
|6
|Mexico is deliberately aiding illegal aliens | ... (Jul '14)
|Feb 25
|Eduardo
|23
|US, Mexico at odds over deportation as top offi...
|Feb 25
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|21
|If a bullet can cross the border into Mexico, s...
|Feb 25
|ja ja ja
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC