Mexico: Why anger over Trump hasn't spilled into the streets
On Feb. 12, 18 NGOs and universities are organizing 'Vibra Mexico,' nationwide marches against what they say is Trump's disrespect and demanding a stronger Mexican government response. So far, street protests - which are common here - have been lacking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|29 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|406
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|8 hr
|o see the light
|101
|San Diego, Tijuana mayors extol virtues of cros...
|13 hr
|spud
|2
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 5
|Robin
|15
|Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or...
|Feb 4
|jadooxtv
|3
|Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers
|Feb 3
|Fire the bums
|9
|U.S., Mexican officials meet in Mexico, discuss...
|Feb 1
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC