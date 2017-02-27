Mexico warns it will end NAFTA talks if US proposes tariffs - Bbg

Mexico's economy minister Ildefonso Guajardo warned that his country will break off negotiations on the North American Free Trade Agreement if the United States were to propose tariffs on products from Mexico, Bloomberg reported on Monday. Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo delivers a speech during a "Made in Mexico" event in Mexico City, Mexico, February 1, 2017.

