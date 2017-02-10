Mexico ready to retaliate by hurting ...

Mexico ready to retaliate by hurting American corn farmers

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

Mexico is one of the top buyers of American corn in the world today. And Mexican senator Armando Rios Piter, who leads a congressional committee on foreign relations, says he will introduce a bill this week where Mexico will buy corn from Brazil and Argentina instead of the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 3 hr Battle Tested 503
News Thousands of Mexicans March to Denounce Trump's... 5 hr Wildchild 1
News The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16) 6 hr factsdontmatteran... 49
News Mexicans march against Trump, corruption in hom... 7 hr tomin cali 1
News The Wall Will Stop More Than Illegal Immigration 17 hr davy 4
News Mexico demands respect from Trump with huge mar... 19 hr Wildchild 2
News Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after un... 22 hr B legal no deport... 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,108 • Total comments across all topics: 278,827,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC