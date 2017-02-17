Mexico Ministry of Energy Revises Dates for CENACE's Operation of Wholesale Power Market
Mexico's Ministry of Energy, or Secretara de Energa , published a resolution on Jan. 5, 2017, authorizing additional revisions to the dates to be observed by the National Center for Energy Control in relation to operative provisions for ruling the Wholesale Power Market, or Mercado Elctrico Mayorista . The resolution sets new deadlines for CENACE to comply with the Rules of the MEM, the Manual of Practices and other operative provisions for Interconnected Systems of National, Baja California and Baja California Sur, including temporary provisions to operate the MEM until the final operative provisions are issued.
Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biologists find weird cave life that may be 50,...
|2 min
|visitor
|2
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|19 min
|wow
|533
|Lawyers for 'dreamer' seek his release at Frida...
|1 hr
|Retribution
|13
|US gov't: Arrested Seattle 'dreamer' admitted g...
|8 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|3
|Migrants Stranded at Mexican Border Weigh Optio...
|10 hr
|Righty
|4
|Despite gov't claims, 'Dreamer' lawyers say gan...
|18 hr
|Geezer
|1
|Immigration Officers Raid Six Arkansas Restaurants (Dec '07)
|Thu
|Mr Escobar
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC