Mexico: Decree Amending Articles 107 and 123 of the Constitution of...

On February 24, 2017, Mexico's Official Gazette published the Decree issued by President Enrique Pea Nieto amending Articles 107 and 123 of the Constitution of the United Mexican States, which deal with labor proceedings and collective bargaining. Labor disputes will now be processed before federal or state labor courts that will be part of the Judicial Power of the Federation of each State.

