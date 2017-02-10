Mexico Continues to Prohibit and Inte...

Mexico Continues to Prohibit and Interdict Monsanto's GMO Corn, This Time, by Court Decision

Monsanto's plans to spread GMO seeds continue to be obstructed, at least in other nations, most notably, in Mexico, in which their ban on GMO corn. This legal battle continues, and last week, a Mexican court chose to uphold a 2013 ruling that followed a legal challenge on the effects GMO crops have on the environment, which temporarily put a stop on GMO corn-growing, including pilot plots.

