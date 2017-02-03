Mexico City's first constitution publ...

Mexico City's first constitution published

Nerve News

Mexico City, Feb 6 - Mexico City's first constitution was officially published on Sunday, a move that authorities called historic and which is a significant step towards transforming the national capital into this country's 32nd state. The city has always been on a constant search for improvement and to consolidate the rights of the Revolution and reform, said Mexico City government chief Miguel Angel Mancera upon signing the decree ordering publication of the city's constitution.

Chicago, IL

