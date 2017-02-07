Mexico City Chef's New Silver Lake Restaurant Promises Rustic Modern Mexican Cuisine
Chef Maycoll Caldern at first appears to radiate nonchalance as he nurses a cappuccino in the serene, sun-drenched patio of Huset, his restaurant in Mexico City. The tables are being set for the soon-to-arrive lunchtime crowd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|5 hr
|o see the light
|101
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|6 hr
|Battle Tested
|399
|San Diego, Tijuana mayors extol virtues of cros...
|9 hr
|spud
|2
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Sun
|Robin
|15
|Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or...
|Feb 4
|jadooxtv
|3
|Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers
|Feb 3
|Fire the bums
|9
|U.S., Mexican officials meet in Mexico, discuss...
|Feb 1
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC