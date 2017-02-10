Mexico Cartel leader killed in shooto...

Mexico Cartel leader killed in shootout with federal forces

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

An alleged regional leader of the Beltran Leyva drug cartel and 11 accomplices have been killed in clashes with Mexican marines who poured gunfire into a house from a helicopter-mounted machine gun. The federal Interior Department said via Twitter that Juan Francisco Patron Sanchez headed the cartel's operations in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit and in the southern part of Jalisco state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after un... 3 hr Well Well 3
News Deported mom in spotlight of Trump crackdown de... 11 hr USA 9
News Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel' 16 hr True Judgment 13
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... Fri You guys 461
News Analysis: U.S.-Mexican border wall not guarante... Thu tomin cali 2
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Thu burrrrpo 16
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... Feb 7 o see the light 101
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,569 • Total comments across all topics: 278,764,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC