Mexico braces for possible student deportations
An aerial photo of U.S. and Mexico border at the San Ysidro port of entry. While President Trump has not yet moved to deport students who are unauthorized immigrants, Mexican education officials already are preparing for it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|3 hr
|NPR
|334
|Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers
|Fri
|Fire the bums
|9
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|Thu
|Go Blue Forever
|93
|U.S., Mexican officials meet in Mexico, discuss...
|Wed
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or...
|Feb 1
|occurox
|2
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|Jan 31
|Yidfellas v USA
|3
|El Paso, Juarez know what happens when a wall d...
|Jan 30
|Barron T
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC