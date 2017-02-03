Mexico arrests former Veracruz police...

Mexico arrests former Veracruz police chief in graft case

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

VERACRUZ, Mexico - The former police chief of the Gulf coast state of Veracruz was arrested Friday for alleged corruption in a case involving fugitive ex-Gov. Javier Duarte. State chief prosecutor Jorge Winckler said Arturo Bermudez was detained on charges of illegal enrichment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 4 hr Yeah 305
News Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers Fri Fire the bums 9
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... Thu Go Blue Forever 93
News U.S., Mexican officials meet in Mexico, discuss... Wed ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or... Feb 1 occurox 2
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... Jan 31 Yidfellas v USA 3
News El Paso, Juarez know what happens when a wall d... Jan 30 Barron T 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,477 • Total comments across all topics: 278,539,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC