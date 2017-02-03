Mexico arrests former Veracruz police chief in graft case
VERACRUZ, Mexico - The former police chief of the Gulf coast state of Veracruz was arrested Friday for alleged corruption in a case involving fugitive ex-Gov. Javier Duarte. State chief prosecutor Jorge Winckler said Arturo Bermudez was detained on charges of illegal enrichment.
